Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate its citizens, says Modi

New Delhi, March 16, 2022

As the Government expanded the COVID-19 vaccination drive to children in the 12-14 years age group and all citizens above 60 from today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was an important day in India's efforts to vaccinate all its citizens.

On Monday, the Government had announced that children between 12 and 14, and everyone above the age of 60 would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from March 16.

In the case of the 60+ population, the Government decided that the condition of co-morbidity for COVID-19 Precaution Dose for population above 60 years of age would be removed forthwith.

Modi, in a series of posts on Twitter urged youngsters in the 12-14 age group and all those above 60 to get vaccinated.

"Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated," he said.

"In line with India’s ethos of caring for the entire planet, we sent vaccines to several nations under the Vaccine Maitri programme. I am glad that India’s vaccination efforts have made the global fight against COVID-19 stronger."

"Today, India has many ‘Made in India’ vaccines. We have also granted approval to other vaccines after a due process of evaluation. We are in a much better position to fight this deadly pandemic. At the same time, we have to keep following all COVID related precautions," the Prime Minister added.

The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered for 12-14 year-olds will be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad.

The population in the 14-60 age group and people above 60 with co-morbidities were already covered by the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

