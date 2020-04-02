TN reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, total climbs to 309

Chennai, April 2, 2020

Tamil Nadu on Thursday announced 75 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, taking the infected count to 309.

Addressing to reporters Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said, 75 new cases tested coronavirus positive and the total number of COVID-19 patients have gone up to 309 across 20 districts.

Rajesh said all the 1,103 persons who had returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi have been tested for the virus.

Out of the total Covid-19 patient tally in Tamil Nadu, 264 persons had attended the Islamic religious event organised by Tablighi Jamaat.

Rajesh said the Containment Zone plan is being implemented stringently.

According to her, the throat swab and blood samples are tested in 17 labs in the state and it takes at an average 24 hours to get the results.

She also added the number of test labs will be increased and 12,000 test kits are there for use.

Rajesh also said considering the spread of coronavirus in other countries, the state is also making projections as to the likely virus spread numbers and area.

Seven persons have been discharged in the state after getting fully cured of COVID-19, she added.

IANS