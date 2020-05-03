TN reports 266 new COVID-19 cases, total crosses 3,000

Chennai, May 3, 2020

Tamil Nadu today reported 266 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the total number of infected persons in the state so far to 3,023, the Health Department said.

With one more death reported today, the toll in the state has reached 30, it said.

The patient who died was a 44-year-old man from Coimbatore who died due to COVID-19 infection at a government hospital here this afternoon.

As many as 203 of the 266 new cases of infection are from Chennai, taking the total in the city to 1,458 so far. Among today's new cases, 187 are men and 79 women.

A total of 38 COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state taking the total number cured persons to 1,379. There are 1,611 active cases of infection in the state.

The total number of samples tested on Sunday stood at 10,617 and the total number of samples tested till date in the state is 150,107.

As many as 37,206 people are in home quarantine in the state and 40 in government facilities. A total of 2,362 suspected cases have been admitted to isolation wards, the department added.

NNN