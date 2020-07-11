TN logs 3,965 new coronavirus cases, 3,591 patients discharged

Chennai, July 11, 2020

As many as 3,965 more persons tested coronavirus (COVID-19) positive over the past 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, taking the state's tally to 1,34,226, the Health Department said on Saturday.

The good news was that 3,591 COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state, taking such cases up to 85,915. The state now has 46,410 active cases.

In all 69 more COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the state to 1,898.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 6,640 in the state.

State capital Chennai continued to head the coronavirus infection table with 1,185 new cases and a total tally of 76,158. The city's active cases total 17,989 while COVID-19 patients discharged in Chennai on Saturday stood at 1,791.

