Time for tech solutions designed in India but deployed for the world: Modi

New Delhi, November 19, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said it was time for technology solutions that are designed in India but deployed for the world, stressing thatthe country was uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era.

Inaugurating the Tech Summit in Bengaluru via video conference, Modi said India had the biggest market and pointed out that local tech solutions developed in the country had the potential to go global.

The summit is organised by the Government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Karnataka government’s Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology & StartUp, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications. The theme of this year’s summit is "Next is Now".

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Electronics & IT, Communications and Law & Justice and B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka, were amongst those present on the occasion.

Modi expressed happiness that, today, Digital India is no longer being seen as any regular Government initiative and has become a way of life, particularly for the poor, marginalised and for those in Government.

He said that, due to Digital India, the nation had witnessed a more human centric approach to development. He said using technology on such a large scale had brought about several changes for the citizens and the benefits are clearly visible.

He said the government has not only created a market for digital and tech solutions, but also made it a key part of all schemes. He added his governance model is technology first and through technology human dignity has been enhanced like crores of farmers receiving monetary support in one click and successfully operating the world's largest Healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat.

He stressed that technology ensured India’s poor received proper & quick assistance even at the peak of the lockdown. He said the scale of this relief has few parallels.

The Prime Minister said the Government has used the power of data analytics to ensure better service delivery and efficiency. He remarked technology is the prime reason government schemes had transcended files and changed the lives of the people at such a speed and scale.

"Due to technology we are able to provide electricity to all, cross toll booths faster, gives us confidence to vaccinate a large population in a short period of time," he said.

Modi praised the tech sector for showing its resilience during this pandemic. He highlighted that the amount of tech adoption that would not have happened in a decade, happened in just a few months. Work from anywhere has become the norm and is going to stay. He said a high amount of tech adoption will be seen in the fields of education, health, shopping, and so on.

The Prime Minister said achievements of the industrial era are past, and now the world was in the middle of the information era. He said in the industrial era, change was linear but in the information era, change is disruptive. He stressed that unlike the industrial era, first-mover does not matter, the best-mover does matter in the information era. He said anyone can build a product any time that disrupts all existing equations of the market.

He said the policy decisions of the Government are always aimed at liberalising the tech and innovations industry like the easing of compliance burden on the IT industry done recently. He said the Government always tries to engage with stakeholders in the tech industry and chart out future-proof policy frameworks for India.

Modi stressed that a framework-level mindset has the potential to build an eco-system of multiple successful products. He listed out the initiatives with a framework-level mindset like UPI, National Digital Health Mission, Swamitva Scheme, and so on.

He said technology is setting the pace for the defence sector to evolve. He stressed the need for data protection as well as cyber security with the rapid increase of tech use. He proposed the youth can play a big role in devising robust cyber security solutions which can effectively vaccinate digital products against cyber attacks and viruses.

The Prime Minister said the scope and need for innovation is relevant in the fields of science like bio-sciences, engineering, and so on. He said innovation is the key to progress and India has a clear advantage when it comes to innovation because of the talent of our youth and their zeal to innovate. He added the potential of its youth and possibilities of technology are endless. "It is time, we give our best and leverage them," he added.

