Three terrorists killed in Shopian in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 16, 2020

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in theTurkawangam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday morning.

IG Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told IANS that three terrorists have been eliminated.

According to details, security forces had a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The joint operation was launched by the police and the army at the first light. As the security forces zeroed in on the terrorist hideout, the hiding terrorists fired on them triggering the encounter.

At the end of the firefight all the three terrorists were eliminated. Their identities are being ascertained.

With the killing of the three terrorists in Tuesday's encounter a total of 17 terrorists have been killed in Shopian district in the last 10 days in different encounters.

IANS