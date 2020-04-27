File photo of security personnel during search and cordon operations after four unidentified terrorists were killed in a shootout with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on March 15, 2020.
Three terrorists killed in Kulgam district of Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar, April 27, 2020

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and militants at Lower Munda in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday morning.

"Op Lower Munda (Kulgam). Three terrorists killed. Joint Operation in progress," Army said in a brief statement.

A cordon was laid after security forces had an input about the presence of militants in the area.

As the forces zeroed in, the hiding militants fired at the security forces that triggered the encounter.

The identities of the slain militants were being ascertained.

