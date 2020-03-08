Three of a family found dead in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 8, 2020

Three persons of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Vishal, his wife Himani and their three-year-old son Bakul. The family lived in a rented house at Sector-I in Aashiana.

The incident came to light on Saturday evening when the maid came to work and the family did not open the door. The maid informed the neighbours who broke open the door and found the bodies.

They then informed the police.

The police said that it appears that the man first poisoned his wife and child and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

A team of forensic experts have collected samples from the scene, while the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Amit Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, said: "Vishal ran a cybercafe but was not able to pay house rent since the last two months, following losses in his business."

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cantonment, Beenu Singh said that a suicide note was recovered from the spot which is being examined by the forensic experts.

The note said that Vishal was being harassed by some persons because he was unable to repay the loans.

IANS