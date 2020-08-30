Three minor sisters die as house collapses in UP's Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh), August 30, 2020

In a tragic incident, three minor sisters were killed when a wall of their thatched house collapsed following heavy rain in Raipura area of Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh.

Raj Bahadur, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mau tehsil, said, "The wall of the thatched house of Ashok Varma collapsed, killing his three daughters. The deceased have been identified as Ritu (12), Shivdevi (9) and Pooja (5). The sisters had died by the time the villagers removed the debris."

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

IANS