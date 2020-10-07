Three militants killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, October 7, 2020

With the killing of one more militant on Wednesday, the total number of terrorists killed in the South Kashmir encounter in Shopian district has shot up to three, officials said.

The Sagun area encounter started between terrorists and security forces on Tuesday evening.

The gun battle took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information.

The police asked the holed up terrorists to surrender but they refused and instead began shooting, triggering the encounter. There was heavy volume of firing by the militants.

"One more unidentified terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, total terrorists killed in encounter is three. Search going on," police said.

IANS