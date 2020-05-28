Three Maoists killed in gun battle in Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 28, 2020

Three Maoist guerrillas have been killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the gun battle took place between security forces and Maoists at Kentai jungle situated under Taibo police station of West Singhbhum district. Three Maoists including area commander of banned Maoist group, People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), were killed in the gunfight.

One injured Maoist has been arrested and has been admitted in a local hospital for treatment.

Search operations are going on in the area. Police recovered AK 47 and other weapons from the slain Maoists.

A search team of state police and CRPF were sent in the jungle. Maoists started firing on security forces which retaliated in which the three Maoists were killed.

Maoists are active in 18 of the 24 districts of the state.

IANS