Three killed as heavy rains lash Delhi on Sunday morning

New Delhi, July 19, 2020

Three people, including a child, died in rain-related incidents in the national capital on Sunday.

The first casaulty was reported from New Delhi area's Minto Bridge where a van driver, identified as 56-year-old Kundan Kumar, drowned when his vehicle got stuck in the water logged underbridge early on Sunday morning.

Kumar was from Pithoragarh in Uttrakhand and was in the capital since March this year, according to a family member. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Two other incidents were reported from South East Delhi's Jaitpur and Amar Colony areas on Sunday.

"On Sunday, a person came to Jaitpur Police station to lodge a complaint about his son, 8, who was missing since morning," police said.

After receiving the information, the SHO and other staff members started searching for the boy. However, the boy was found in an unconscious state by neighbours from Chhath Ghaat area in Saurabh Vihar," said DCP South East, R. P. Meena.

The boy was immediately taken to Apollo Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"During enquiry it was found that the boy had gone to take rain bath at about 6.0 a.m. but did not return. Proceedings u/s 174 Cr PC are being done," the officer added.

In the third case in Amar Colony in South East Delhi, a 28-year-old man, identified as Jalil, fell into the water at Gandhi camp, Shrinivas Puri.

"On inquiry, it was found that, on Sunday due to heavy rains, area of Gandhi Camp was filled with 2-3 feet deep water. As stated by the other co-workers, in the morning, Jalil was standing outside his Kabadi Shop and suddenly he fell into the water. Immediately, he was taken out by the co-workers but he was unconscious and was not responding," Meena said.

According to police, the cause of death is not clear so far. The body has been preserved at AIIMS for post-mortem examination.

About the Minto Bridge incident, the police said the driver of the vehicle was trapped under the bridge, which was waterlogged because of the overnight rains.

"He tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through a waterlogged underpass, but, apparently, couldn't succeed. He, it seems, died of drowning. No external injury marks on his person. Inquest proceedings u/s 174 CrPC are underway," said a senior Delhi Police officer.

Not very far from where Kundan lost his life, a slum was battered in Delhi's ITO. In fact, dramatic visuals show how a house there crumbled like a pack of cards as eyewitnesses shouted out to alert the residents to flee. It resulted due to a canal overflowing that weakened the base of the house in the slum. The house eventually was washed away.

CATS and Delhi Fire Service were pressed into action to help people of Anna Nagar. Meanwhile, a senior Delhi Police official confirmed, "We are aware that a few houses were washed away. However, there has been no casualty reported from there."

The Indian Meteorological Department said that Delhi's Safdarjung, Lodhi Road and Ridge area received particularly heavy rainfall with 74.8 mm, 81.2 mm and 86 mm rainfall, respectively. "These three stations witnessed heavy rainfall, in the morning hours between 5 am and 8.30 am," Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's regional forecasting centre told IANS.

ITO, the nucleus of the capital's workforce has not just been infamous for its hours-long traffic snarls but chronic drainage problems, for decades now. Not far from the area, a DTC bus was submerged in the water under Minto Bridge.

It was not just the Minto Road and ITO area but large swathes of south Delhi roads were waterlogged. Lodhi Road, Defence Colony, Safdurjung, Jor Bagh, Ashram, and Modi Mill area saw knee deep water. Barakhamba Road in central Delhi saw massive waterlogging, particularly under Ranjeet Singh flyover. Commuters who came out for a drive had a really tough time returning home.

Commuters complained that the area before and after all bridges in south Delhi wore a submerged look, with many two wheelers parked under the bridges and waiting for the water level to subside.

The Delhi Traffic Police, meanwhile alerted about traffic disruptions near Tilak Nagar Metro Station, Prashant Vihar, near the Oberoi Hotel, Bhairon Road among other areas. Some trees too were uprooted due to gusty winds, adding to the trouble of the traffic department. A tree fell near DDU Hospital and another near Max Mueller Bhawan.

Meanwhile, Srivastava told IANS that on Monday morning the capital may see light showers, while the day after it may experience moderate showers.

Traffic was affected at various places due to water-logging. The affected areas are South Avenue, Vinay Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg under railway bridge, Dhuala Kuan, New Delhi Railway Station, Minto Road, Guru Nanak Chowk, Azad Market Railway Bridge, Moolchand Underpass, Central School LL Rai Marg, Modi Mill, Pull Prahaladpur, Prembadi Underpass.

"WHO building located at Ring Road near IP depot is under construction by the NBCC. Today at about 8.30 a.m. one bank of drain passing near WHO broke and some jhuggis also collapsed in the water current and water kept flowing towards Ring Road and nearby areas of Vikas Bhawan including IP Marg," said a senior Delhi police officer.

Traffic was diverted towards Vikas Marg and Bhairon Road.

Traffic on IP Marg also remained heavy. Traffic coming from Laxmi Nagar was diverted towards Rajaram Kohli Marg or Akshardham side.

"PWD and SDMC engineers are trying to clear water with the help of pumps and big machines. Till then traffic on Saleemgarh coming from ISBT is diverted at Rajaram Kohli Marg towards Pushta Road and then to NH24," said the officer.

Traffic has been diverted at Rajghat towards Delhi Gate side, at gate no 23 towards Vikas Marg, at loop on IP flyover to avoid the stretch between IP flyover and Bhairon road.

On Vikas Marg near Laxmi Nagar, traffic was diverted on a smaller scale.

"As soon as water is cleared on Ring Road IP Marg, all diversions will be removed. Traffic has been opened in all the stretches but for Ring Road near IP flyover. Motorists are requested to check the traffic updates while planning their trip especially when it rains," the officer said.

