Three earthquakes jolt Gujarat in less than 24 hours

New Delhi, June 15, 2020

Two mild-intensity earthquakes hit Rajkot district of Gujarat on Monday afternoon, a day after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the region.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit 132 km north by northwest of Rajkot at 3.56 p.m, while another measuring 4.1 struck 118 km north by northwest of it at 12.57 p.m.

No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

On Sunday night at 8.13 p.m, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale struck the same district. Several parts of the state, including Ahmedabad, had also felt the tremors.

Since then, five earthquakes of above 3.0 on the Richter Scale have hit Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. The recent one of 3.9 magnitude was recorded at 6.31 a.m. on Monday.

Katra is a small town in the union territory and the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

In the last one week, as many as 25 low to mild intensity earthquakes have hit the country.

IANS