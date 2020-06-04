Three dead, 94 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, June 4, 2020

Kerala on Thursday saw the highest-ever number of COVID-19-positive cases on a single day -- 94 -- and three deaths, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"With the three deaths, the total death toll has reached 14. Of the new cases, 47 came from abroad, while 37 reached the state from within the country. On Thursday, 39 people under treatment turned negative. Presently 854 are under treatment and in all, 1,588 have had this disease," he said.

Ten more hotspots were added on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 124 while 1,68,578 people are under observation at homes or in corona care centres, while 1,487 are in the hospitals.

Police registered 2,928 cases against people for not wearing masks, while another 876 cases were filed against 916 people and 286 vehicles impounded for violation of lockdown norms.

IANS