Three BJP workers shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar, October 29, 2020

Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, including a district youth wing leader, were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday night, police said.

Police said Kulgam police received information about a terror incident at Y. K. Pora village where terrorists had fired upon three BJP workers and senior police officers reached the spot.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists fired upon three BJP workers -- identified as district youth General Secretary Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam -- at Eidgah Y. K. Pora, injuring them. They were shifted to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead," a police officer said.

Police has registered a case and investigation is in progress. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched.

Condemning the attack, BJP leader Altaf Thakur told IANS that the terrorists carried out the attack on an auspicious night when Muslims across the world are praying.

"The incident is highly condemnable," he said.

IANS