Three Andhra Pradesh officials killed as car plunges into canal

Tanuku (Andhra Pradesh), September 14, 2020

Three Andhra Pradesh government employees, including one working on contract, were killed when a car they were travelling in plunged into an irrigation canal at Tanuku in West Godavari district on Monday morning.

West Godavari Superintendent of Police K Narayan Naik told IANS that the deceased were identified as Sekhar, a senior assistant in Tanuku municipal office; Katari Srinivas, a water boy in the RTO office; and Dasari Nagasubashini, a cluster coordinator of Velugu project.

Tanuku is 37 km north-east of Bhimavaram.

Meanwhile, police are trying to ascertain how the accident occurred, as well as waiting for the post-mortem examination reports.

IANS