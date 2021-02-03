Three AAP members named by Chair for causing disruption

New Delhi, February 3, 2021

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday named three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members -- Sanjay Singh, N. D. Gupta and Sushil Gupta -- for causing disruption in the proceedings of the House.

The Chairman, exercising his powers, named the three MPs and asked them to withdraw from the House as other political parties agreed to discuss the farm laws during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President for his address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

The AAP members forced adjournment for a short period and the House reassembled at 9.40 a.m.

Earlier, the opposition agreed to discuss the motion of thanks prior to the discussion on contentious farm laws and it was decided unanimously to increase the time of the discussion.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "The government has cited that there is no practice of discussing anything before the motion of thanks so all the opposition agreed to discuss the thanks motion and take up the farmers' issue later."

The Chairman, after the proposal of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, agreed on the broad consensus in the House and also gave nod to increase the timing of the discussion to 15 hours to discuss farm laws.

Earlier, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma gave a notice for suspension of business for a discussion on the farm laws, while Rajiv Satav gave zero hour notice on the issue. DMK's T. Shiva gave a zero hour notice on the issue of Sri Lankan Navy's harassment of Indian fishermen.

The opposition on Tuesday forced the Upper House to be adjourned for the day after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu rejected a suspension notice given by the opposition on the farm laws. The rejection did not go down well with the opposition members who raised slogans before the Chairman's podium.

IANS