Third India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to held in Delhi on October 27

New Delhi, October 21, 2020

India will host the third India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue here on October 27 at which the two sides will discuss ways of advancing their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation to promote stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world.

US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper will be visiting Delhi on October 26-27 to participate in the dialogue.

The Indian delegation to the talks will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

​The first two 2+2 Ministerial dialogues were held in New Delhi in September 2018 and in Washington DC in 2019.

"The agenda for the third Dialogue will cover all bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

