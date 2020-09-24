Things are serious, says Vijayan as new COVID-19 cases spike in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, September 24, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday openly admitted that things are getting serious as the state saw 6324 new COVID-19 cases - the highest single day tally.

"Things are serious as cases are increasing and Thursday also saw Kozhikode registering the highest single day tally ( 883). Kollam district also has high numbers, so has Malappurram district," said Vijayan.

The day saw 54,989 samples being tested.

At present there are 45,919 active cases, while 1,07,850 people have been cured. As many as 21 deaths have been reported today, taking the death toll to 613.

Across the state there are 2,12,318 people who are under observation, which includes 27,120 in hospitals.

There are 654 COVID hotspots in the state.

Vijayan also pointed out that there was an unusual happening when, the police registered a case against, K. M. Abhijith, president of the Kerala Students Union, the students' wing of the Congress party, after a complaint was raised by village council president of a local body in the capital district.

"He had given a false name to the health authorities after he turned COVID-positive. This is not acceptable and responsible Congress leaders should see that such things do not happen," said Vijayan.

Abhijith wrote on Facebook that it was his friend who gave the name and it was wrongly written by the registering official and there was no deliberate attempt on his part to carry out an act of impersonation.

"Abhijith gave the mobile number of the house owner , where he is sitting in quarantine, as he does not hail from this district. That act itself should be seen, as he has nothing to hide, as all the authorities would be getting in touch with that number," said a Congress student leader.

IANS