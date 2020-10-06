The slender loris struggles to find canopy in Bengaluru

Bangalore, October 6, 2020

Flanked by the Outer Ring Road, where unceasing traffic spews noxious fumes, and a concreted canal where heaps of plastics float amid sewage, the Hennur Lake biodiversity park in Bengaluru is an incongruous speck of green in a wide swath of concrete. And for a few slender loris individuals, it is an unlikely home.

As implausible as it may seem, grey slender lorises (Loris lydekkerianus) have clung to life while the city’s concrete-scape has corned them into this 34-acre park.

At least 4-5 individuals of the beady-eyed, small, elusive primate have been spotted in the park’s canopies. Surveys conducted between 2015 and 2017 had spotted two infants, signifying a breeding population.

“We can’t say for sure how they came about here,” said Vidhisha Kulkarni, from the Urban Slender Loris Project (USLP), a citizen science project that surveyed and studied the primates in Bengaluru between 2014 and 2017. “Perhaps, they ended up being isolated here due to the loss of greenery around them. Or, perhaps, they had been left here by animal rescuers in the city.”

As recent as 20 years ago, the park was connected through canopies to the wetlands of the Hebbal-Nagawara valley. The shrubs and trees that lined the Rajakaluves (Storm Water Drains) provided a corridor for lorises to travel to the Indian Institute of Science Campus, about 11 km in the west, or to the verdant green campus of University of Agricultural Sciences’ GKVK campus – 13 km to the North.

First came the broad Outer Ring Road, which sliced through the canopy. Then, the wetlands of the valley itself became residential areas and towering IT complexes. The woodlands in Hennur provided a sanctuary.

“But, as we surveyed the place, we could see the threats playing out in real-time. Trees were being cut and piles of garbage were being burnt around the park. This is such a small, isolated patch of land – we don’t know what will happen to this population in a few years,” said Kulkarni.