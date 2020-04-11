Thackeray extends Maharashtra lockdown till April 30

Mumbai, April 11, 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced here today that the lockdown in the state, imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) panemic, would continue after April 14 till April 30.

In an address to the state this evening, Thackeray said that it was imperative in view of the prevailing circumstances and the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases and casualties in the state.

"You take precautions, we will take responsibility for your safety," said Thackeray.

Referring to apprehensions in many quarters, he said that all agricultural activities in the state are continuing as before.

"All essential supplies are also continuing as usual with the movement of vehicles and there will be no disruptions of any kind," he said.

He solicited the people's cooperation in the "war against virus" since it had entered a decisive stage now and it was imperative to break its chain at all costs, for which the lockdown extension was essential.

"We have to break the virus chain and prevent its further spread. We must win the war against the virus at any cost. That should be our firm resolve," Thackeray said.

He said details of the protocols to be followed during the extended lockdown, besides the status of various pending examinations, would be announced later.

Maharashtra continues to top the COVID-19 charts both in terms of new positive cases and casualties, with the two main hotspots being India's commercial capital Mumbai and the state's cultural and IT capital Pune, besides significant numbers in Thane and Palghar.

Till Friday (April 10) night, Maharashtra recorded 110 deaths, including 64 in Mumbai and 25 in Pune, besides 1574 infectees around the state, the highest in the country.

Simultaneously, the state is carrying out the maximum number of tests and 188 COVID-19 patients have been fully cured and discharged.

Thackeray reiterated his plea and urged the people to exercise the precautions of staying indoors, avoid crowding even while going out for essential supplies and maintain social distancing.

IANS