Terrorist killed, army officer injured in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, September 4, 2020

One terrorist was killed and an army officer injured in an ongoing encounter in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, officials said.

The encounter started in Yedipora after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area on the basis of a specific information about terrorists hiding there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"One terrorist has been eliminated. Joint operation in progress," army said.

NNN