Terror attack in Srinagar: two policemen injured

Srinagar, February 19, 2021

Two local policemen were injured on Friday in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city.

Police said militants fired at a police party in the Baghat Chowk area of Srinagar city.

"Two policemen have been injured in this attack. The injured policemen have been shifted to hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches," police said.

The militant attack took place a day after a 24-member diplomatic delegation concluded its two-day visit to the Union Territory.

In two separate gunfights, three militants and a policeman were killed and another policeman injured in Shopian and Budgam districts of Kashmir earlier in the day.

IANS