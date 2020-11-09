Telugu actor Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19, had met Telangana CM two days ago

Hyderabad, November 9, 2020

Popular Telugu actor and politician K Chiranjeevi, who said on Monday that he had tested coronavirus positive, had met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao only two days ago.

On Saturday, Chiranjeevi along with fellow actor Akkineni Nagarjuna met Rao and all three were seen without masks in television news reports.

"Took a test for Covid-19 before resuming period drama 'Acharya' film's shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive," added Chiranjeevi.

The Praja Rajyam party founder and former central minister said he was though asymptomatic at present.

The 65-year-old actor was in self-quarantine at his home in Hyderabad.

"Request all those who met me in the last few days to also undergo Covid tests. Will update on my recovery soon," he added.

Actor Nagendra Babu, Chiranjeevi's younger brother and comedy shows' judge, had also tested positive recently but recovered. Babu had also donated his blood plasma.

IANS