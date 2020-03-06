Telangana Legislative Council bye-election on April 7 from Nizamabad

New Delhi, March 6, 2020

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the bye-election to the Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad Local Authorities' Constituency with polling to be held on April 7.

The seat fell vacant following the disqualification of R Bhoopathi Reddy on January 16, 2019. Reddy went to the Court challenging his disqualification. The Supreme Court on January 7, 2020 dismissed his plea. The Council Chairman had disqualified him following a complaint from the TRS that Reddy, who was elected on its ticket, had switched sides over to the Congress.

Announcing the poll schedule, the Election Commission stated that notification will be issued on March 12. The last date for filing nominations will be on March 19. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 20. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be March 23 and polling will be held on April 7 from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm.

Counting of votes will take place on April 9 and the election process completed before April 13. The Model Code of Conduct for election will come into force with immediate effect in the constituency, the EC said.

