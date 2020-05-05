Telangana extends COVID-19 lockdown until May 29

Hyderabad, May 5, 2020

The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown till May 29, saying it could not take the risk of lifting it at a time when the state has made considerable progress in controlling the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Thus, Telangana has become the first state in the country to extend the lockdown beyond May 17 announced by the Centre last week.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday night after a meeting of the state cabinet.

The state government also decided not to give any relaxations in Hyderabad and five other red zone districts.

The Chief Minister said while the guidelines issued by the Centre allowing economic activity in orange and green zones will be followed, no activity will be allowed in Hyderabad and other red zone districts except construction activity.

"Only cement, steel, hardware and electrical shops will be allowed to open in red zone districts," he said.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, announced that while all shops can open in mandal headquarters and villages, only 50 per cent shops will be allowed to open in municipal towns in green and orange districts. The shops can remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Chief Minister made it clear that night curfew will continue across the state without any relaxation.

KCR said he would review the situation on May 15 and decide whether to give relaxations in red zones or not.

The Chief Minister said the state on Tuesday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,096. He said 43 people were discharged on Tuesday. With this the number of active cases stands at 439.

IANS