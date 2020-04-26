Tarun Bajaj appointed as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs

New Delhi, April 26, 2020

Tarun Bajaj, currently Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, has been appointed as the new Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance.

Bajaj, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1988 batch (Haryana cadre), will succeed Atanu Chakraborty, IAS (GJ:85) on his superannuation on April 30, a notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said.

The notification said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had also approved the appointment of Tarun Kapoor, IAS (HP:87), Vice-Chairman, Delhi Development Authority, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on superannuation of M M Kutty, IAS (UT:85) on April 30.

In other appointments, Ravi Kant, IAS (BH:84), Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, upon superannuation of Sanjeevanee Kutty, IAS (MH:83) on April 30.

Anand Kumar, IAS (KL:84), Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, will be the new Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

Sanjeev Ranjan, IAS (TR:85), Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has been appointed as secretary, Ministry of Shipping, upon superannuation of Gopal Krishna, IAS (WB:83).

Pawan Kumar Agarwal, IAS (WB:85), Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has been appointed as Special Secretary (Logistics), Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry upon superannuation of N Sivasailam, IAS (KN:85) on April 30.

Ravi Mittal, IAS (BH:86), Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports vice Radheshyam Julaniya, IAS (MP:85).

Satbir Bedi, IAS (UT:86), Chairperson, National Council for Teacher Education, has been appointed as Secretary, Central Information Commission, Department of Personnel & Training, in the rank and pay of Secretary to Government of India vice Niten Chandra, IAS (OR:90) by temporarily upgrading the post.

Nagendra Nath Sinha, IAS (JH:87), Secretary, Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Rural Development vice Rajesh Bhushan, IAS (BH:87), who has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Pradip Kumar Tripathi, IAS (JK:87), Special Secretary and Establishment Officer, Department of Personnel and Training, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Steel upon superannuation of Binoy Kumar, IAS (TG:83) on May 31.

Sudhanshu Panday, IAS (JK:87), Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, vice Ravi Kant.

Leena Nandan, IAS (UP:87), Special Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, vice Pawan Kumar Agarwal.

Rajesh Bhushan, IAS (BH:87), Secretary, Department of Rural Development, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Health and Family Welfare in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India.

Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, IAS (GJ:87), Special Secretary, NITI Aayog, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change upon superannuationof Chandra Kishore Mishra, IAS (BH:83) on May 31.

Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, IAS (JH:87), presently in the cadre, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy vice Anand Kumar.

Ram Mohan Mishra, IAS (AM:87), Special Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has been appointed as Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India, upon superannuation of Pritam Singh, IAS (RJ:84) on April 30.

Rajesh Verma, IAS (OR:87), Special Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs upon superannuation of Injeti Srinivas, IAS (OR:83) on May 31.

Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, IAS (MP:87), Special Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Culture, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, upon superannuation of P Raghavendra Rao, IAS (HY:85) on May 31.

Ajay Tirkey, IAS (MP:87), Special Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry upon superannuation of Rabindra Panwar, IAS (BH:85) on April 30.

Aramane Giridhar, IAS (AP:88), Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways vice Sanjeev Ranjan.

Anita Karwal, IAS (GJ:88), Chairperson, Central Board of Secondary Education, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development vice Amit Khare, IAS (JH:85), presently holding additional charge of the post.

Arvind Kumar Sharma, IAS (GJ:88), Additional Secretary, Prime Minister's Office, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, upon superannuation of Arun Kumar Panda, IAS (OR:84) on April 30.

Niten Chandra, IAS (OR:90), Secretary, Central Information Commission, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Central Agency Section, Department of Legal Affairs by temporarily upgrading the post.

