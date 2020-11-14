Tamil Nadu: Two firemen die in Madurai after building on fire collapses

Chennai, November 14, 2020

Tragedy struck the families of two Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department firemen on eve of Diwali when they died fighting a fire in a shop in Madurai.

The incident happened on Friday night.

The two firemen died after the building on fire collapsed on them, and both were caught under the debris.

Two other fire service personnel got injured and were admitted to hospital.

According to police, the shop caught fire on Friday night and fire tenders reached the spot soon after that.

While the fire services team was dousing the flames, the old building came down on them trapping four under the debris.

Four were rescued but two fire service personnel –- Krishnamurty and Sivarasu -- died.

IANS