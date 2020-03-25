Tamil Nadu reports first coronavirus death

Chennai, March 25, 2020

Tamil Nadu today reported its first death due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with the passing away of a patient at the Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, said the patient had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension.

"Despite our best efforts, the #COVID19 +ve Pt at MDU, #RajajiHospital, passed away few minutes back. He had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled Diabetes with Hypertension," Dr Vijayabaskar said on Twitter in the early hours of today.

He also said that COVID-19 with comorbidity like uncontrollable diabetes, hypertension and immunosuppression are high risk conditions and asked people with such conditions to be extra cautious.

"Having known the impact of virus infections, I’ve been telling in my pressmeets that covid19 with comorbidity like uncontrollable diabetes & hypertension, immunosuppression are high risk conditions. If anyone in ur family has such conditions be extra cautious, pls," he said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has so far reported a total of 18 cases. With one death and one patient discharged from hospital after recovery, the state has 16 active cases of COVID-19 as of this morninng.

NNN