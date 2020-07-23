Tamil Nadu reports 88 more COVID-19 deaths, single-day high of 6,472 new cases

Chennai, July 23, 2020

Tamil Nadu today reported 88 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and a single-day high of 6,472 new cases of infection, official sources said.

With this, the death toll in the state has gone up to 3,232 while the totl number of COVID-19-positive cases has risen to 1,92,964.

A bulletin from the State Health Department said that 5,210 people were discharged from hospitals today, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 1,36,793. The number of active cases in the state stood at 52,939 as of today, it said.

The bulletin said 62,112 samples were tested today, taking the total so far to 21,57,869.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 9,699.

Chennai, the state capital, continued to top the COVID-19 infection table with 1,336 persons testing positive for the virus today and the tally so far rising to 90,900.

The active cases in the city stands at 13,569 while the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Chennai stood at 1,703.

Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan in a statement said that 147 persons were tested for coronavirus as some persons working there had shown symptoms of infection.

As per the test results, 84 persons, including security and fire service personnel working in the outer area of the Raj Bhavan, tested positive for coronavirus and have been quarantined.

None of the infected persons had come in contact with any senior officials, the statement said.

The entire Raj Bhavan premises, including offices, have been sanitised and disinfected by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

