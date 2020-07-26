Tamil Nadu reports 85 COVID deaths, 6,986 new cases in 24 hours

Chennai, July 26, 2020

Tamil Nadu today reported 85 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the toll so far to 3,494.

A bulletin from the State Health Department also said that 6,986 new cases of infection were reported from various districts during this period, raising the total so far to 213,723.

As many as 5,471 patients were discharged from hospitals today, taking the total of those discharged after treatment till date to 1,56,526, the bulletin said.

According to it, 64,129 swab samples were tested today and the total of such tests so far stood at 2,351,463.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state stood at 53,703 as of today, the bulletin added.

Chennai, the state capital, topped all districts with 26 deaths today, taking the toll so far to 2,011. The city recorded 1,155 positive cases of the virus today, taking the tally till date to 94,695. The number of active cases in the city is 13,744, the bulletin added.

NNN