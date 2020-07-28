Tamil Nadu records 88 COVID deaths, 6,972 new cases in 24 hours

Chennai, July 28, 2020

Tamil Nadu today reported 88 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the state so far to 3,659.

A bulletin from the State Health Department also said that 6,972 new cases of infection were reported from various districts during this period, raising the total so far to 2,27,688.

The bulletin said 4,707 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery today, raising the total of those discharged so far to 1,66,956.

According to it, 61,153 swab samples were tested today and the total of such tests so far stood at 2,475,866.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state stood at 57,073 as of today.

Chennai, the state capital, topped all districts with 24 deaths today, taking the toll so far to 2,056. The city recorded 1,107 positive cases of the virus today, taking the tally till date to 96,438. The number of active cases in the city is 12,852, the bulletin added.

NNN