Tamil Nadu records 65 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,280 new cases of infection

Chennai, July 4, 2020

Tamil Nadu today reported 65 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and as many as 4,280 new cases of infection, the State Health Department said here today.

With these, the death toll inn the state has risen to 1,450 while the total number of new cases has gone up to 1,07,001, a bulletin from the department said.

The number of new cases included a hundred people who had returned from abroad and other states in India, it said.

According to it, 35,426 samples were tested today, taking the total so far to 12,49,317.

The number of active cases in the state as on date stood at 44,956, including those in isolation.

The bulletin said 2,214 patients were cured and discharged today, taking the total so far to 60,592.

State capital Chennai continued to lead the caseload, with 1,842 new cases and total tally at 66,538. The active cases in the city stood at 24,195.

