Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami's mother passes away

Chennai, October 13, 2020

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami's mother Thavusayammal passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at a private hospital in Salem in Tamil Nadu.

The 93-year-old Thavusayammal was admitted to the hospital for treatment of age- related ailments.

Palaniswami, on hearing the news, left for Siluvampalayam village in Salem district where his mother's body was taken for the last rites.

On Tuesday morning, her body was cremated at her native village.

State Ministers, MLAs and AIADMK party leaders paid homage to the departed soul.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam, DMK President M. K. Stalin, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, PMK Founder S. Ramadoss, actor Rajinikanth and others condoled the death of Thavusayammal.

IANS