Tamil Nadu announces complete lockdown in Madurai

Chennai, June 22, 2020

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced complete lockdown in Madurai Corporation limit from the midnight of June 23 to June 30 midnight owing to increasing coronavirus infection.

According to the government order, the complete lockdown will also be applicable for Paravai Town Panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai East, Madurai West and Thirupparankundram.

The government has allowed some services during the complete lockdown period which include hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies, ambulance and hearse vans.

Plying of taxis, autorickshaws, private vehicles will be banned except for medical emergencies and for ferrying passengers to and from railway station and airport.

Central and state government offices will function with 33 per cent staff strength. However, staffers living in the containment zones are exempted from attendance.

Banks can function with 33 per cent staff only on June 29 and 30 but ATMs and cash refilling vans will function as usual.

Ration shops will function from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but those in containment zones will remain closed and doorstep delivery of items will be made.

Vegetable and fruit shops including mobile shops, grocery, petrol outlets will function between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Hotels and restaurants are allowed only parcel sales between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Online players are allowed to accept orders and make doorstep deliveries.

Amma Canteens and community kitchens will function, and NGOs will provide relief services with government permission.

Media and judiciary are allowed to function.

Construction work where the workers are staying at the site are allowed.

IANS