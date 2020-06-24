SW monsoon likely to advance into Delhi, most parts of Haryana, Punjab during next 24 hours

New Delhi, June 24, 2020

The southwest monsoon today advanced further into remaining parts of Kutch region and Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Rajasthan, Chandigarh, North Punjab, and most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions have become favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, most parts of Haryana and Punjab during the next 24 hours.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Jaisalmer, Pali, Sawai Madhopur, Mainpuri, Bijnor and Pathankot, it said.

A press release from IMD said a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan at lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels. A trough runs from northwest Rajasthan to south Bihar at lower tropospheric levels.

The release said light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the next 48 hours and its intensity and distribution are likely to decrease thereafter.

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is also very likely over East Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days, it said.

Due to northward shift of eastern side of east-west trough across east & northeast India and convergence of strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal over northeast & adjoining east India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar during the next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar during 25th-26th June and over Assam & Meghalaya during 24th-27th June, the release added.

NNN