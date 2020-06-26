SW monsoon covers entire country 12 days ahead of normal date

New Delhi, June 26, 2020

The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country today, 12 days ahead of the normal date, when it advanced further into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.

The normal date for Southwest Monsoon to cover entire country is July 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi of the IMD said that, in the recent past, such early coverage of the southwest monsoon had occured in 2013 when it had covered the entire country on June 16.

During the past 24 hours, there has been fairly widespread rainfall activity over West Rajasthan and adjoining Punjab and Haryana in association with the cyclonic circulation at lower tropospheric levels over northeast Rajasthan, a press release from IMD said.

"Considering southwest monsoon onset and advance over the country as a whole, there has been normal progress over south and east India, about a week delay advance over northeast India and about 7-12 days early advance over central & northwest India. The early advance over the central & northwest India was facilitated by formation of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal which moved west-northwestwards and another cyclonic circulation over central India," it said.

