Suspended Congress MPs continue protest outside Parliament

New Delhi, March 6, 2020

For the fifth day in a row, the opposition Congress party on Friday continued to pile pressure on the government over the recent Delhi riots. The seven suspended Congress Members of Parliament (MP) sat down to protest outside Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Donning black cloth armbands, Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Benny Behanan, Manickam Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Friday morning sat down with a placard demanding the resignation of Amit Shah.

On Thursday, the seven Congress MPs had been suspended, for unruly behaviour, from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the current session which ends on April 3.

The current session of Parliament which resumed on March 2, has witnessed frequent adjournments due to opposition, primarily the Congress party, protests over the violence that erupted on February 23 in several localities across North East Delhi. The Congress party has been demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah resign in this regard.

IANS