Suicide case: AAP legislator Jarwal, aide arrested

New Delhi, May 9, 2020

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Aam Aadmi Party legislator Prakash Jarwal and his associate, accused in an abetment to suicide case.

"We have arrested Prakash Narwal and one of his associates, Kapil Nagar, in an alleged suicide case. We are questioning them and have formally arrested them," Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

Both the legislator and his associate joined the investigation on Saturday evening and thereafter they were questioned.

"As they were evasive during questioning, they were placed under arrest for further interrogation," said the officer.

The investigators will seek custody of the accused to gather evidence in the case.

On Friday, a Delhi court had issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Jarwal and Kapil Nagar.

Jarwal's family was also questioned, but he along with Nagar didn't join the probe. The police then approached the court for issuance of the NBWs.

Dr Rajinder Singh (52) committed suicide by hanging himself on April 18. He was a private medical practitioner in Durgapuri area in south Delhi and was also involved in supply of Delhi Jal Board water through tankers since 2007.

The family had claimed that the accused had got Rajinder's tankers removed from water supply service and also prevented clearance of dues from the Jal Board.

The lawmaker's legal team has claimed that their client was ready to surrender, if the police required.

Speaking to IANS over phone, a senior member from Jarwal's legal team said, "If the police ask my client to surrender, we are ready for it. A bail application will be filed soon."

The lawmaker has already moved an anticipatory bail in a Delhi court in connection with the case. The Rouse Avenue court will hear the matter on May 11.

In his application for anticipatory bail, Jarwal submitted that he would cooperate with the police in the investigation. He also pleaded that there was no reason to subject him to custodial interrogation.

IANS