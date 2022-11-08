Strong tremors felt in Delhi, other parts of North India as a magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Nepal

New Delhi, November 9, 2022

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and other parts of north India after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolted Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday.

The National Center for Seismology said the quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 29.24 and longitude 81.06, occurred at a focal depth of 10 km in Nepal at 1.57 am IST.

The strong tremors woke up several people who were sleeping in their homes. One person said he felt the doors in his house rattle. Many ran out of their multi-storeyed apartments as a precautionary measure.

The tremors were also felt in other parts of the National Capital Region as well as in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

