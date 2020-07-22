Stranded Mumbai commuters block suburban train service

Mumbai, July 22, 2020

Hundreds of irate commuters staged an impromptu "rail-roko" agitation at Nala Sopara station demanding resumption of regular suburban train services after they were discontinued because coronavirus (COVID-19) cases had increased in the area.

The commuters said they were stranded as the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), which operates services to Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, allegedly stopped plying buses on Wednesday.

Left in the lurch, the commuters marched to Nala Sopara station, many squatted on the tracks, halting the special local trains, and demanding they should be allowed to travel regularly using the suburban locals and not just on special services.

Later, the GRP reached the spot and managed to disperse the commuters crowds peacefully.

Commuters from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad have been demanding that the local train services -- the lifeline of the country's commercial capital -- be resumed immediately or more categories of workers be permitted to travel by the special services being operated since a month.

Interestingly, these four districts -- which comprise the sprawling Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- have the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

IANS