'Stranded in India' portal launched to assist foreign tourists during lockdown

New Delhi, April 3, 2020

The newly-launched "Stranded in India" is working successfully to assist tourists to return safely to their countries in the wake of the travel restrictions and the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism has said.

For instance. with the platform enabling multi-agency coordination, Gujarat Government issued vehicle passes for US nationals stranded in the state. Gujarat Tourism and Ministry of Tourism, West Region office were coordinating with the US consulate for their internal travel and flight back home, a press release from the Ministry said.

An American citizen who was stranded in Bihar has been assisted to get her travel permit to travel to Delhi for her onward flight.

Three Australian groups got stranded at Siliguri and Kolkata and requested for evacuation through the Stranded in India portal. The Kolkata office of India Tourism swung into action and has connected them with their High Commission in Delhi and support for safe passage home has been initiated.

The Ministry of Tourism was actively involved in ensuring that advisories and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding various steps to be taken by the tourists, hotels and other stakeholders and safety measures for tourists as well as staff to the Industry associations for wide circulation among the hoteliers and others.

The advisories and guidelines were also disseminated to various India tourism offices for coordination and active surveillance in their respective regions.

Lists of passengers from countries which were COVID-19 hotspots have been circulated to the regional offices. They were asked to track and monitor their movement and for taking safety measures by the Hotels as per the advisory of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for separation and quarantine of the susceptible individuals in the wake of COVID-19.

In all this, the Ministry of Tourism has been actively collaborating with the State Tourism Departments and the State administration.

