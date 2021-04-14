Yogi Adityanath tests positive for Covid-19, goes into self-isolation

Lucknow, April 14, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a post on Twitter, the Chief Minister said that, in view of the preliminary symptoms, he had got himself tested and the report showed that he was positive for Covid-19.

The Chief Minister had stated on Tuesday evening that he is isolating himself after a number of officials in his secretariat had tested positive for Covid.

The Chief Minister said on Wednesday that he would remain in home isolation and follow the instructions of the doctors. He also said that he would continue doing his work through the virtual mode.

The Chief Minister advised those he had met in the past few days to get themselves tested.

IANS