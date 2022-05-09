Western Railway overhead wire snaps, train services disrupted in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 9, 2022

Suburban and long distance train services were disrupted after an over-head electric (OHE) wire reportedly snapped near Borivali station on the Western Railway (WR) here on Monday morning.

Thousands of commuters rushing to their work places were stuck as the suburban trains - the lifeline of Mumbai used by 85 lakh people daily - in the southern direction were stranded.

A majority, including women were seen jumping down on the tracks and hiking it out to the nearest station Dahisar or Borivali, waiting for the resumption of services.

Am eyewitness said that the suburban trains were stranded on tracks in both directions since around 6.15 am.

He, like many others, trudged to Borivali and then took a BEST bus to reach his destination in Bandra after a huge delay.

