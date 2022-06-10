“We treat being in government as an opportunity to serve," says Modi

Navsari (Gujarat), June 10, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government had, in the last eight years, succeeded in linking many new segments of people and regions with the development process and aspirations.

Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives during the "Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan" at Khudvel, a tribal region in Navsari in south Gujarat, he said there was a time when the poor, deprived, Dalits, tribals, women and other vulnerable sections used to spend their entire lives meeting just their basic needs.

"Earlier governments did not make development their priority. Most needy sections and regions were deprived of the facilities. In the last eight years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, my government has laid the utmost emphasis on the welfare of the poor, on providing basic facilities to the poor," he said.

He said the government had now embarked upon the programme of 100 per cent empowerment of the poor through saturation of the welfare schemes.

Earlier, before reaching the dais, Modi interacted with beneficiaries of various programmes from the tribal communities.

He said contact with the public and beneficiaries provided new momentum to the support for development.

At the event, Modi inaugurated seven projects, laid the foundation stones for 12 and participated in the "bhumi pujan" for 14 projects.

He said these projects would help in improving the water supply in the region, boost connectivity and enhance the ease of living.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union and State Ministers and people's representatives were amongst those present on the occasion.

Taking note of the large gathering of tribals at the event, Modi said such programems showed the "continued affection" of the tribals.

"The pride of Gujarat is the rapid and inclusive development in the last two decades and a new aspiration born out of this development. The double-engine government is sincerely carrying forward this glorious tradition," he said.

The Prime Minister recalled his long association with the local people. He remembered the hospitality and affection of the people during those times when he was working in the region. “Your affection and blessings are my strength," he said.

He said that children of the tribal communities should get all the possible opportunities and noted their qualities of cleanliness, wisdom, organization and discipline. He also talked of the values of community living and environment protection among the tribal people. He also talked of his work for ensuring water in the tribal areas.

"Today’s projects worth more than Rs 3,000 crore are in stark contrast from earlier days when even something as small as inauguration of a water tank used to hog headlines,: he said.

He said continuous welfare and projects of development have been part of his governance style for long and these projects are aimed for the welfare of people and are way beyond any electoral consideration.

"Every poor, every tribal living in howsoever inaccessible area is entitled to clean water, that is why such big projects are undertaken," he said.

He said he had been able to lay the foundation stone for and also inaugurate many projects because of his emphasis on timely completion of such projects.

“We consider being in government as an opportunity to serve,” he emphasized. "We are committed that the problems faced by the older generation are not faced by our new generation. That is why these schemes are ensuring basic facilities like clean water, quality education for all."

He recalled a time when there was not even a science school in the region whereas now medical colleges and universities are coming up. Lives are changing through infrastructure, education, business, connectivity related schemes in the most far-flung areas, the Prime Minister said.

He also praised Dang district and South Gujarat for adopting natural farming. Education in the mother tongue, even for technical courses like medical and engineering, will open chances for OBC and tribal children, he said. He also praised the state government for implementing the new phase of Van Bandhu Yojana. "We are working for holistic, inclusive and equitable development," he said.

The Prime Minister performed the "bhumi pujan" for 13 water supply projects for residents of Tapi, Navsari and Surat districts, worth Rs 961 crore. He also performed the "bhumi pujan" of a medical college in Navsari district, to be built at the cost of about Rs 542 crore, which will help provide affordable and quality medical care to the people of the region.

Modi inaugurated the Madhuban dam-based Astol regional water supply project, built at at cost of about Rs 586 crore. He also inaugurated "Nal Se Jal" projects worth Rs 163 crore for providing drinking water to Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi districts.

He also inaugurated the Virpur Vyara substation, a sewage treatment plant, a government quarters project, roads and school buildings.

He also laid the foundation stone of eight water supply projects, roads and the Zilla Panchayat Bhavan in Dang.

NNN