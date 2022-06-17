Violent protests at Secunderabad station, police finally clear area

Hyderabad, June 17, 2022

After more than nine hours and large-scale violence, during which a youth was killed in police firing and four others were injured, police Friday evening cleared anti-"Agnipath" protestors from Secunderabad railway station.

Police opened fire to control protestors who were pelting stones and targeting railway property. The protestors also dumped various goods being transported by a train on the tracks and set them afire.

The Railway, Hyderabad city police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) rounded up dozens of youth who had refused to leave the station till their demands for scrapping Agnipath, the new armed forces recruitment scheme and for the conduct of pending examinations for army recruitment were met.

Several youths ran away after police started the arrests. Hundreds of policemen, however, remained deployed at the station to prevent protestors from re-entering the premises.

Earlier, top officials of Railway and law and order police held talks with the youth to convince them to call off the protest. They offered to take a delegation to Army recruitment authorities for talks but the protesting youth were insisting that Army recruitment officials come to the station for the talks.

South Central Railway (SCR) suspended all train services on the route as a precautionary measure. More than 70 trains were cancelled.

One of the biggest railway stations in the country, Secunderabad was rocked by violence as the protestors went on rampage, setting afire trains or damaging them and vandalising the station.

Two-wheelers, eggs, fish, documents and other items being transported were torched or damaged by the protestors.

According to eye-witnesses, more than 1,000 youth began the protest around 9 a.m. with a sit-in near the railway station. They were raising slogans against the Central government and demanding scrapping of "Agnipath". Soon they started attacking buses of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).