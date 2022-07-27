Valsad PSI, 3 constables caught for alleged violation of liquor laws in dry Gujarat

Valsad (Gujarat), July 27, 2022

As many as 19 people, including a police sub-inspector and three constables, have been arrested on charges of violating liquor prohibition laws in this district of the state.

The Valsad police raided a booze party in the rural area on Tuesday night and made the arrests. They will be produced before a court on Wednesday.

Valsad District Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Zala told IANS: "We had received very specific information that a booze party is going on in Atul area falling under Valsad rural police station. A team raided the place and caught 19 persons, including one Police Sub Inspector serving at Nana Pondha police station, and three constables."

They have been booked under the Prohibition Act, he said, adding that this is the third big raid in the last one month. Earlier, in a raid 41 people were arrested, in the second 28 and now 19. The booze party was organised to celebrate the birthday of one Sunny Bavaskar.

Valsad Rural Police Station Officer said police personnel arrested are -- R J Gamit, Police Sub Inspector of Nana Pondha Police station, Constable Nitin Bhikhabhai serving at Kaprada police station, Constable Jayendra Jethva with Valsad rural police station, and Kamlesh, a driver in the Police Motor Transport division.

Surat Range Inspector General S Pandian Rajkumar said: "There will be a preliminary departmental inquiry against all the four arrested under Prohibition Act. Based on the inquiry report, action will be taken against them."

IANS