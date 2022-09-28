Uttar Pradesh: Six dead in road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri district

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), September 28, 2022

Six persons died and several others were injured when a bus collided head on with a mini-truck near Sharda bridge on the Pilibhit-Basti Highway in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday morning.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and the condition of some of them is said to be critical.

The police spokesman said that senior officials had reached the spot and the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination.

