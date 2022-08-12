Uttar Pradesh: Four bodies recovered, 17 missing in Banda boat tragedy

Lucknow, August 12, 2022

Four bodies have been recovered and 17 people are still missing after a boat carrying them capsized in the Yamuna in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday.

District Magistrate Anurag Patel said 13 persons had been rescued.

The boatman has been arrested.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each to the next-of-kin of those who lost their lives.

He has directed two ministers -- Rakesh Sachan and Ramkesh Nishad -- to reach the spot and supervise the rescue operations which are underway.

Abhinandan, the Superintendent of Police, Banda, said that the boat was carrying around 35 passengers on the Yamuna river when it lost balance due to strong winds and capsized.

Rescue operations would continue till all the missing people are traced, he said.

IANS