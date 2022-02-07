UP: Three charred to death in Purvanchal Expressway accident

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh), February 7, 2022

A Lucknow-based stationery shop owner and his two employees were charred to death when their car hit the median and caught fire on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh late Sunday night.

The incident occurred near milestone 127 under Gosaiganj police station.

The deceased were identified as Aditya Kothari, who was owner of the stationery shop in Aliganj area, Pankaj Kashyap and Vikram Singh. The police, however, were not able to ascertain the ages of the deceased.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Sultanpur, Vipin Mishra, told reporters that the three were returning from Sultanpur after attending the wedding of a friend, Sunny Jaiswal, in a car when it hit the median and caught fire.

"Locals heard a loud thud and spotted the car turning into a ball of fire. They informed the police about the incident and a team of firemen and local police was immediately rushed to the spot. The fire was doused and then the bodies, which were charred beyond recognition, were pulled out from the car," said the SP.

Police said that Kothari was the first to be identified from the registration plate of the car which belonged to him.

"We have informed the Lucknow police and also the family about the incident," he said.

The police have also sent a forensic team and a technical team to establish the cause of the accident.

IANS